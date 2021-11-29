After Diogo Jota’s absence from the Team of the Week, Garth Crooks declares him “average.”

Garth Crooks, a BBC commentator, has picked four Liverpool players in his Team of the Week, although Diogo Jota does not make the cut after scoring twice against Southampton on Saturday.

Jota, Thiago, and Virgil van Dijk scored for the Reds as they defeated Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side 4-0 at Anfield.

Despite failing to score against Southampton, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane were both selected.

Mane had an effort called out for offside in the first half, while Salah provided another assist for Jota’s second of the afternoon.

Crooks told the BBC that “some of my readers will be astonished that Jota is nowhere to be found among my selections this week.” “That’s because, two goals or not, I thought his performance was pedestrian in comparison to Mane and, especially, Salah.

“At the moment, the Egypt international is a joy to watch. When Salah is playing for the team rather than just chasing goals, there isn’t a better striker in the world. He was outstanding against the Saints.” He also lauded Mane, praising him for being ‘at his best’ against Southampton.

Crooks chose Van Dijk with Antonio Rudiger of Chelsea and Nuno Tavares of Arsenal.

Thiago was also included, despite the fact that the ex-Tottenham striker has never been ‘completely convinced’ by the 30-year-old.

“There’s no doubt he can play,” Crooks continued, “but when the game gets rough or frenetic, I frequently feel his lack of speed restricts his ability to engage and the game passes him by.”

“Liverpool’s domination over Southampton helped them to keep control of the game, especially Thiago.

“He’s a wizard with the ball and has the softest touch. This is fine when your team is in command, but Liverpool requires the occasional Rottweiler (enforcer) in midfield, which he does not provide.”