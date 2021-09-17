After departing Everton this summer, the former midfielder has finally found a new club.

After being released by Everton this summer, Mo Besic has found a new club.

After seven years with the Toffees, the Bosnian international left Goodison Park in July at the end of his contract.

Roberto Martinez had Besic on his radar before the 2014 World Cup, but his tournament performance against Lionel Messi and Argentina provided the Spaniard “clarity,” according to The Washington Newsday at the time.

After performing against Manchester City in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final, the midfielder signed a new five-and-a-half year contract in early 2016.

After making 48 appearances in his first two seasons with Everton, Besic only appeared in eight more games for the Toffees, and much of his time with the club was spent on loan.

Between 2017 and 2019, he played 52 times for Middlesbrough in the Championship.

Besic then played nine times for Sheffield United in their first Premier League season, finishing ninth.

After permanently departing Merseyside, the Berlin-born player has returned to Ferencvaros, the club he left on a free transfer when he was 21 to join Everton.

On Friday, the Hungarian giants, based in Budapest, announced the move on their official website.

The release described Ferencvaros as a “second home” and stated that “there was no doubt” Besic would return if “he no longer liked football in England” and that he is delighted to play for the first time at the Groupama Arena, which was erected shortly after his departure.

In an exclusive interview with The Washington Newsday in August, the former Everton player stated, “I am not stressing about finding a new club because I believe in God.”

“I performed pretty well in my first two years at Everton, but I wasn’t particularly religious at the time. I bought automobiles and everything else, but the last four years have been incredible. It seemed like a gift.

"You're up here, but everyone forgot about me after I did my ACL.