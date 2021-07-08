After Denmark’s triumph, Gareth Southgate declares Jordan Pickford and England “down to him.”

Gareth Southgate has revealed what he told Jordan Pickford and the rest of his team at halftime to help them win the Euro 2020 semi-finals against Denmark.

As a tense first half at Wembley Stadium, England drew level at halftime after a Simon Kjaer own goal cancelled out Mikkel Damsgaard’s free-kick.

Everton’s goalkeeper, in particular, fell short of the expectations he had set earlier in the tournament, handing possession to the Danes twice on the edge of his own box as his passing was scrutinized.

Despite surrendering his first goal of the competition, Pickford battled back in the second half to help the Three Lions reach their first major final since 1966.

Southgate praised his team for their resilience after falling down against Denmark, with victory setting up a final clash with Italy on Sunday.

When asked about his team’s response, Southgate stated, “That’s down to him (Jordan).”

“We recently had a meeting with the entire team about avoiding the kinds of careless errors that caused some strain in the first half.

“We made some short passes and were a little sluggish in some of the transition periods when they were able to press us and win the ball back quickly after we had won it.

“The majority of their chances came from counter-attacks, when we gave the ball away cheaply.

“We talked about it as a team, but the players deserve credit for reacting appropriately at the proper time.”