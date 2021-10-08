After Delays, Lito Adiwang and Jarred Brooks Are Set To Headline ONE: NextGen III.

On November 26, Lito Adiwang and Jarred Brooks will eventually square off in the main event of ONE: NextGen III.

The two were supposed to fight in April at ONE on TNT 2, but Team Lakay’s representative tested positive for COVID-19, so the fight was canceled.

Brooks and Adiwang have been firing veiled barbs at one other, with ONE strawweight champion Joshua Pacio getting in on the act.

“I consider him to be a well-rounded boxer.” According to Tiebreaker Times, Brooks stated of Pacio, “He has a lot of talents, and he’s shown that he can progress.”

“But sure, I’m there to rip him apart and prove to the rest of the world that I’m the best.” Josh, I love you, but I have to come in and pay my dues.

Pacio, on the other hand, responded to Brooks’ charges by telling him to confront Adiwang first.

“First, let’s get that match [against Lito Adiwang]going, and then we’ll see if Jarred [Brooks] is truly ready to tear me apart.”

“I’m sending more love to Jarred [Brooks], but if you have to face me in the future, I’m warning you now, I’m not going to give you a lovely walk in the park,” Pacio said in July, according to ABS-CBN.

Meanwhile, Adiwang emphasized that the postponement of the match offered him more time to prepare for the grapple-heavy opponent.

“I had a short preparation for him the last time, so we just concentrated on his strengths and weaknesses, and I looked at the parts where I can dominate him,” Adiwang told ABS-CBN.

“I believe his game plan was to take me down and control me on the ground in order to obtain that submit, therefore my goal was to surprise him with a ground submission of my own.”

Adiwang, a gifted attacker in his own right, is coming off a three-round battle with China’s Hexigetu at ONE: Revolution last September 24, where he won by unanimous decision.

Brooks has competed in prominent promotions throughout the world, including the UFC, Bellator, and Pancrase, before electing to join the Singapore-based promotion.

The American grappler praised everyone in the organization, but believes he is one of the top strawweights in the world.

If he can get through Team Lakay’s Adiwang in November, he’ll have an opportunity to establish himself as a possible Pacio challenger in the future.