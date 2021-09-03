After defeating Xiong Jing Nan, Michelle Nicolini is gunning for Angela Lee’s belt.

Xiong Jing Nan will defend her strawweight title against Michelle Nicolini in the main event of ONE: Empower on Friday, September 3 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Both athletes are aware that this will be one of their most difficult challenges to date, and despite their mutual respect, each intends to finish the other before the final bell.

“Here’s the deal: if you want to be a better version of yourself, you need to compete against more athletes and masters. That’s the only way to figure out your own flaws,” Xiong, who is attempting to defend her title for the fifth time, added.

“I knew she was a great grappler and a jiu-jitsu master. I’d like to have a discussion with her and learn from her. I think of her as a fantastic BJJ instructor, but now we’re fighting as adversaries.”

Nicolini, on the other hand, will be fighting a world champion for the second time in the cage, following her bout with Angela Lee.

Lee was defeated by the Brazilian heroine in a unanimous decision in 2019. That fight, however, was fought at strawweight with no belt on the line.

Nonetheless, Lee’s victory was spectacular, and the IBJJF Hall of Famer knows that this crucial match with Xiong will set her up for a future shot at becoming a two-division world champion.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to Xiong Jing Nan, and as she stated, if we want to be the greatest, we must compete with the best. “It is an honor for me to be fighting beside her,” Nicolini added.

While Xiong has a wealth of experience, with a professional MMA record of 15-2, Nicolini is still a relative newcomer to the sport, with a 6-2 record.

Nonetheless, because she has a lot of grappling experience to draw on, her learning curve has been rather short.

“[Michelle is] undoubtedly the best grappler and BJJ fighter in the history of my championship defense. Xiong stated, “Probably better than Angela Lee.”

“Even if you’re a high-level fighter like me or Michelle, everyone is well-rounded. I wouldn’t describe her as merely a grappler. She must, without a doubt, be prepared for my boxing and kickboxing in order to face me. So I’m prepared to deal with any threat she poses.”

While Xiong will attempt to extend her winning streak, Nicolini will have the opportunity to complete her incredible ascent to the top before the clock strikes midnight.