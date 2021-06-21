After defeating Ukraine, Austria advances to the knockout stage of Euro 2020.

Austria qualified for the knockout stages of the European Championship for the first time after a 1-0 win over Ukraine in Bucharest thanks to Christoph Baumgartner’s goal.

With a 21st-minute goal, Baumgartner gave Franco Foda’s side the advantage, leapfrogging their opponents to earn second place in Group C and a last-16 clash with Italy at Wembley on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Andriy Shevchenko’s Ukraine must wait to see if they have done enough among the third-place finishers to qualify, having finished with three points from three group matches.

Early attempts by Marcel Sabitzer and Aleksander Dragovic were off-target, despite Austria’s good start.

Marko Arnautovic also had a shot deflected wide after being suspended against Holland for insulting another player in his team’s opening match against North Macedonia.

Austria took the lead five minutes later when David Alaba sent a left-wing corner that Baumgartner diverted in with an outstretched leg.

Just before the half-hour mark, Ukraine threatened when Daniel Bachmann pushed Mykola Shaparenko’s shot away, with Andriy Yarmolenko just unable to get his foot to the loose ball.

Baumgartner had to be replaced by Alessandro Schopf after colliding heads with Illia Zabarnyi prior to scoring, while Konrad Laimer had a curling attempt punched away by Georgi Bushchan.

Late in the first half, as Austria pushed for a second goal, Arnautovic squandered a golden chance by side-footing wide near the penalty spot after being superbly teed up by Schopf, then had a feeble effort handled by Bushchan, before Laimer missed the target with a skewed strike.

Xaver Schlager saw one strike saved by Bushchan and pushed another wide after the break, before Bachmann was called upon to keep the ball out when it came off Laimer’s head.

With two minutes of normal time remaining, Ukraine came near again, with Roman Yaremchuk blazing a shot across the face of goal as Shevchenko’s team failed to rescue a. (This is a brief piece.)