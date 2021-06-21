After defeating Russia in Copenhagen, Denmark will face Wales in the last-16.

Denmark will play Wales in the Euro 2020 last 16 after finishing second in Group B with a fantastic 4-1 win over Russia in Copenhagen.

Mikkel Damsgaard’s astonishing shot gave the Danes the lead in the 38th minute, and Yussuf Poulsen increased the lead shortly before the hour mark, capitalizing on a Roman Zobnin error.

Russia responded with a penalty from Artem Dzyuba in the 70th minute, followed by goals from Andreas Christensen in the 79th minute and Joakim Maehle three minutes later to seal victory in front of a frenzied Parken Stadium crowd.

With this outcome and Belgium’s 2-0 win over Finland, Kasper Hjulmand’s Denmark advances to face Wales in Amsterdam on Saturday as Group B runners-up, while Stanislav Cherchesov’s Russia, who started the match second in the pool, is eliminated after finishing last.

Denmark’s emotional campaign at the tournament has seen a stunning reversal after losing their first two matches, both at the same location, following the shock of player Christian Eriksen’s heart collapse in the opener against Finland.

In the 18th minute, Aleksandr Golovin surged into the area and blasted a shot that Kasper Schmeichel blocked with his legs.

Moments later, Dzyuba shot well beyond of Schmeichel’s goal, before Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg threatened for the hosts with a solid strike that went wide.

After Golovin blasted a subsequent attempt into the stands, Damsgaard got the ball from Hojbjerg and delivered a dipping shot in from roughly 25 yards out to give Denmark the lead.

Jannik Vestergaard headed wide in first-half stoppage time as the Danes came close to adding a second.

When Zobnin’s botched ball back was seized on by Poulsen, who tapped in with ease, the lead was increased.

When Aleksandr Sobolev was fouled by Vestergaard and the resultant spot-kick was blasted beyond Schmeichel by Dzyuba, Russia cut the deficit in half.

Denmark was soon back on top, and Matvei Safonov made three stops in the process. (This is a brief piece.)