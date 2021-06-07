After defeating Marta Kostyuk, Iga Swiatek is on track to defend her French Open title.

With a win against Ukrainian prodigy Marta Kostyuk in the quarter-finals, Iga Swiatek kept her chances of defending her French Open title alive.

Swiatek, who turned 20 a week ago, finds herself in the unusual situation of being the most experienced grand slam winner in the field, having won her first title here last year.

The Pole’s 6-3 6-4 triumph against 18-year-old Kostyuk increased her Roland Garros winning streak to 11 matches and 22 sets – not quite Rafael Nadal territory, but nonetheless outstanding for such a young player.

Swiatek is not only the only player in the women’s draw who has won a grand slam title, but she is also the only one who has advanced past the quarter-finals, hence she is a major favorite.

Kostyuk, who reached the third round of the Australian Open at the age of 15 and is starting to string together results, pushed her hard.

Throughout the first seven games, Kostyuk used her defensive talents to match her opponent shot for shot, but Swiatek’s variety and poise helped her pull away in the end.

In the second set, it was a similar scenario, with Kostyuk threatening but missing crucial opportunities, and Swiatek holding firm to arrange a last-eight clash with Maria Sakkari.

“Her defense was crazy, so I had to end her a couple times,” the eighth seed explained. I’m not Rafa, but my approaches are also really difficult, yet she seemed to be going everywhere, so kudos to her because she has a bright future ahead of her. Hopefully, there will be many more such gatherings.

“It’s a huge accomplishment for me to be in the quarter-finals in both doubles and singles,” she says. I won last year, but being in the quarter-finals of a grand slam isn’t something you see every day, so I’m incredibly proud of how well I’m doing this year.”