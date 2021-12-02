After defeating Everton, Liverpool has set a new record in the Liverpool derby.

In the 239th Merseyside derby, Liverpool comfortably defeated Rafael Benitez’s team 4-1 at Goodison Park on Wednesday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s team cruised to victory thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson, Mohamed Salah (2), and Diogo Jota, while Everton struggled to cope with the Reds’ attacking prowess.

Everton had gone undefeated in their previous three league meetings with Liverpool going into tonight’s game, but they came up short in the most recent round of their famous rivalry.

The Blues’ record in derby matches in the modern period has been extremely bad, with only four victories since 2000.

With their latest victory over their local rivals, Klopp’s side has exacted vengeance for the Toffees’ Anfield success last season.

However, it is also significant for another reason.

On their fourth official visit, Liverpool won their first ever game at Goodison Park in September 1898.