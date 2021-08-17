After cutting Tim Tebow, Jaguars coach Urban Meyer discusses his future in football.

Tim Tebow’s football career is gone once more, and this time it’s for good.

The Jaguars released the 34-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner and University of Florida quarterback on Tuesday, and coach Urban Meyer was blunt in his assessment of Tebow’s NFL prospects.

According to a tweet from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, Meyer answered, “I would guess it is,” when asked if Tebow’s dismissal meant the end of his professional football career. “Obviously, he’s his own man… an incredible fighter and contender, but he’s also 34.”

Tebow has had one of the most unusual careers of any professional athlete in recent memory. He is one of the most well-known athletes, thanks to his storied college football career, which he capped with back-to-back national titles while playing for Meyer’s Gators.

Tebow was drafted first overall by the Denver Broncos in 2010, however he only appeared in 35 NFL games, starting only 16 of them. Eleven of those starts came in 2011 when he led the Broncos to the AFC West title and a thrilling playoff victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That offseason, though, Denver cut Tebow and replaced him with Peyton Manning. He gave up football to pursue a baseball career after bouncing between the New York Jets, New England Patriots, and Philadelphia Eagles.

He had spent the previous four seasons in the New York Mets’ farm system, as well as working as a college football analyst for ESPN during the winter. Meyer, who was head coaching in the NFL for the first time, took a chance on Tebow’s comeback as a tight end.

Tebow was, by all accounts, a valuable addition to the roster. His shirt sales, which were the NFL’s No. 1 selling jersey within hours of his signing, will undoubtedly assist the Jaguars’ bottom line over the three months he was there. Meyer also stated that Tebow’s work ethic will benefit the team’s younger players, as Jacksonville has the NFL’s youngest roster in 2020.

Meyer stated, “The players adored him; the locker room loved him.”

However, the switch from quarterback to tight end, which is a significantly more physically demanding position, proved to be his undoing. Tebow's video of him blocking like a quarterback has gone viral.