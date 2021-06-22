After Croatia’s win over Scotland, Everton fans can’t help but think about Nikola Vlasic.

Nikola Vlasic is once again the footballer on Everton fans’ lips, with some fans wondering ‘what if’ following his recent performance in Croatia’s 3-1 win over Scotland.

Following Ivan Perisic’s knockdown, the 23-year-old was crowned ‘Star of the Match’ after his opener put his side on track to Group D qualification.

Shortly before the break, Callum McGregor scored into the bottom corner to restore parity and give the Tartan Army hope.

Luka Modric restored Croatia’s lead with a brilliant outside-of-the-boot goal, and Ivan Perisic’s looping header meant they leapfrogged the Czech Republic, who had started the night top of Group D, into second place.

Vlasic spent two years at Goodison Park after joining for £9 million from Hadjuk Split, but he failed to make an impact, appearing only 19 times for the Toffees.

His tenure at Everton came to an end in 2019 when Marco Silva sold him to CSKA Moscow of the Russian Premier League for an unknown price.

Despite his struggles with the Blues, he has remained an important member of Croatia’s national squad.

And his current performance for Vatreni has Everton fans worried that they’ve let a future great slip through their fingers.

England topped Group D thanks to Raheem Sterling’s first-half header in a 1-0 win over the Czech Republic, which saw Jordan Pickford start. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, on the other hand, was an unused replacement for two games in a row, with Harry Kane leading the line for 90 minutes.