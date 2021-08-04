After criticizing coaches, a Belarusian sprinter was granted a visa in Poland.

After her team’s authorities tried to forcibly fly her out of the Tokyo Olympics due to criticism of their coaches, a Belarusian Olympic sprinter was granted a visa by Poland on Monday.

After being withdrawn from her Olympic squad and officials attempting to transport her back to Belarus against her will a day earlier, Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, was granted a humanitarian visa, according to the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“A Belarusian athlete, Kryscina Tsimanouskaya, is already in direct communication with Polish diplomats in Tokyo. She’s been granted a humanitarian visa. Poland will do everything possible to assist her in continuing her athletic career. Marcin Przydacz, Poland’s deputy foreign minister, tweeted Monday that the Polish flag “always stands for Solidarity.”

Tsimanouskaya and Belarusian officials were locked in a standoff on Sunday after the 24-year-old athlete said she was being escorted out of the country because she “talked on my Instagram about our coaches’ incompetence.”

Tsimanouskaya expressed her displeasure in a video broadcast online days earlier, saying she was placed into an upcoming 400-meter relay race on short notice by her coaches after other teammates were found to be unable to compete. Back home, where authorities ruthlessly crack down on government criticism, the critical post sparked a major backlash in state-run media.

Members of Tsimanouskaya’s country’s Olympic coaching team arrived to her room on Sunday and urged her to pack before bringing her to the airport to catch a trip to Istanbul, she said.

Tsimanouskaya sought refuge with police at the airport and refused to board the plane. She requested assistance from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in a video message shared on social media, saying she was being transferred out of Japan without her consent.

"I was put under duress, and they are attempting to forcibly remove me from the country without my permission," the 24-year-old stated.