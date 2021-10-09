After Cristiano Ronaldo was named Premier League Player of the Year, Liverpool fans said the same thing.

Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Premier League’s Player of the Month title for September, defeating Mohamed Salah.

Salah and Ronaldo were among the six players on the shortlist, which also featured Antonio Rudiger, Ismaila Sarr, Joao Cancelo, and Allan Saint Maximin of Manchester United.

Ronaldo has not won the award since March 2008, before to his departure to Real Madrid the following year.

After a time at Juventus in Italy, the 36-year-old returned to Old Trafford this summer and scored three goals for United in September.

Ronaldo scored twice in United’s 2-1 triumph over Newcastle and once against West Ham in their 2-1 away win.

Given Salah’s fantastic form thus far this season, many Liverpool fans have been disappointed by the news.

In September, the Egyptian scored in all three of Liverpool’s Premier League games, scoring against Leeds United, Crystal Palace, and Brentford.

In Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Leeds, Salah also scored his 100th Premier League goal.

The results of the fan vote were merged with those of a panel of football experts to choose the winner, but supporters were disappointed.

Salah last won the Premier League’s Player of the Month accolade in February and March of 2018, when he won it back-to-back.

In December 2019, Trent Alexander-Arnold was the most recent Liverpool player to win the trophy, while Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane have also received it in recent years.

Salah’s supporters weren’t the only ones who thought he deserved the honor; former England and Leicester City striker Gary Lineker agreed.