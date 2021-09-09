After covering protests, Afghan journalists said they were beaten by the Taliban.

After being attacked and jailed for hours by Taliban gunmen for reporting a protest in the Afghan capital, two Afghan journalists were left with unsightly welts and bruises.

After being accused of organizing the protest, the two were apprehended at a demonstration on Wednesday and transported to a police station in the capital, where they claim they were pummeled and abused with batons, electrical cables, and whips.

“One of the Taliban stomped on my head with his foot, smashing my face into the concrete. They stomped on my head… Photographer Nematullah Naqdi told AFP, “I feared they were trying to kill me.”

Despite pledges of a more inclusive society, the Taliban have moved to quell growing resistance to their authority.

Demonstrations were ruled banned on Wednesday night unless authorization had been given by the justice ministry.

Naqdi and his colleague Taqi Daryabi, a reporter for Etilaat Roz (Information Daily), had been assigned to cover a minor protest by women seeking the right to work and study in front of a police station in Kabul.

As soon as Naqdi began snapping images, he was approached by a Taliban fighter, according to him.

“They told me I couldn’t film,” he explained.

He told AFP, “They arrested all those who were filming and stole their phones.”

The Taliban tried to take Naqdi’s camera, but he was able to hand it over to someone in the crowd.

However, three Taliban fighters apprehended him and carried him to the police station, where the beatings began.

Officials from the Taliban have not replied to AFP’s repeated requests for comment.

“The Taliban began insulting me and kicking me,” Naqdi added, adding that he had been accused of organizing the demonstration.

When he inquired as to why he was being pummeled, he was told, “You’re lucky you weren’t decapitated.”

Naqdi was eventually transported to a crowded cell, where he discovered Daryabi, a coworker who had also been imprisoned and tortured.

“We couldn’t move because we were in so much pain,” Daryabi explained.

The two were freed without explanation a few hours later, accompanied by a barrage of obscenities.

“They regard us as adversaries,” Taqi explained.

The Taliban have stated that they will protect press liberties in accordance with specific Islamic principles, despite the fact that journalists covering protests across the nation are increasingly being harassed.

Hundreds of journalists have been attacked, jailed, or barred from reporting the protests in recent days, a display of defiance inconceivable under the Taliban’s previous administration. Brief News from Washington Newsday.