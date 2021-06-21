After conversing with Billy Gilmour, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are separating themselves.

After socialising with Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive for Covid-19, Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell are isolated ahead of England’s crucial Euro 2020 match against the Czech Republic.

The Three Lions were held to a 0-0 stalemate by their oldest rivals at Wembley on Friday evening after opening Group D with a win over World Cup semi-final opponents Croatia.

The result puts Gareth Southgate’s side on the verge of qualifying for the round of 16 of the European Championship, but the Scotland match has had an unwelcome side effect.

The revelation that Mount and Chilwell would have to isolate after colliding with Chelsea teammate Gilmour has upset England’s preparations for Tuesday’s game against the table-topping Czechs.

“As a precaution at this time and in conjunction with Public Health England, Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount are isolated after interaction with Scotland player Billy Gilmour at Friday’s match,” the Football Association said in a statement.

“Pending further conversations with PHE, the pair will be kept separate from the rest of the England players and extended support crew.

“On Monday afternoon, the entire squad conducted lateral flow tests, which all came back negative, just as the UEFA pre-match PCR testing on Sunday.

“While maintaining in touch with PHE, we will continue to follow all Covid-19 protocols and the UEFA testing regime.”

Mount was scheduled to speak at England manager Gareth Southgate’s pre-match press conference.