After contract talks with Liverpool, FSG submitted an £82 million Mohamed Salah transfer message.

According to Danny Mills, a former Premier League right-back, Liverpool would be wise to sign Mohamed Salah to a fresh £82 million contract.

Last week, Football Insider reported that the Reds’ owners want to finalize a new contract before the January transfer window closes, and that they are drafting a club-record agreement for £350,000 per week plus bonuses.

Salah, whose current Liverpool deal expires in the summer of 2023, is said to want to commit his future until 2026.

‘It was difficult,’ Sadio Mane admits, as he puts Liverpool’s woes behind him and makes Mohamed Salah claim.

Salah’s new contract would be worth £82 million over three years if the Egypt international, who shone in Saturday’s 5-0 destruction of Watford, signs it. Mills believes Salah is worth it.

“He’s a terrific player, he’s worth it,” the ex-England right-back told Football Insider. “He’s a fantastic player, he’s worth it.”

“If that’s going to be the going fee, then that’s going to be the going rate.” How much would it take to replace Mo Salah if he were to leave?” You need to bring in a £60 million to £70 million transfer, then pay them £150,000 to £200,000 every week.

“You have to consider the complete picture.” Bonuses and sign-on fees are also included.

“It can irritate a few people, but if you’re the manager or sporting director and someone says anything to you, you can say, ‘Hang on, he’s better than you, and he’s a lot better than you.’ Come back when you’re worth around £100 million,’ he says.

“Every firm in the land has directors on different incomes since they do different jobs and perform differently, just because he’s in the team and doing the same job.”