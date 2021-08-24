After completing his move to Lyon, Xherdan Shaqiri writes an emotional farewell to Liverpool fans.

Xherdan Shaqiri, who will join Lyon on Monday, has issued a message to Liverpool fans.

After announcing his desire to leave the club this summer in search of regular first-team action, the Swiss international completed the £9.5 million transfer.

The winger was also linked with a move to Italy, with Lazio among the clubs interested. However, Lyon, who made the player a priority, won the race to sign him after upgrading on their first £4 million bid a few weeks ago.

“Dear fans and Liverpool FC, I will miss you!” Shaqiri wrote on Instagram.

“You and this unique club with the awe-inspiring Anfield stadium.

“I appreciate all of your help.

“Best wishes. Keep yourself safe. #YNWA Xherdan

In his native Switzerland, the 29-year-old progressed through the ranks of FC Basel until joining Bayern Munich in 2012.

He joined Inter Milan on a permanent basis in 2015 after a couple of loan appearances in Italy, before transferring to Stoke City the following summer.

He spent three seasons with the Potters, but Liverpool chose to trigger his £13 million release clause when they were relegated at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Shaqiri’s three years at Anfield were memorable since he won the Champions League and the Premier League during that time.

With the likes of Mohamed Salah ahead of him in the pecking order, he never quite made it as a starter under Jurgen Klopp, and injuries further limited his playing time.

Shaqiri made a total of 63 appearances for the Reds, scoring eight goals and adding nine assists in all competitions.

“The Switzerland international finalized a switch that will see him embark on a new chapter in his career with the Ligue 1 club,” Liverpool announced on Monday.

“He leaves Liverpool with Premier League, Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup winners’ medals, as well as eight goals in 63 games under Jürgen Klopp.

“Now, after agreeing to a permanent deal with Lyon, he is poised for a new challenge in France.

“Everyone at Liverpool FC thanks Xherdan for his contributions over the last three seasons and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.”