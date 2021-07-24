After comparing Olympic COVID rules to Nazi Germany, Team USA chiropractor backtracks.

A chiropractor for Team USA’s wrestling team apologized for equating the coronavirus safeguards in place at Tokyo 2020 with Nazi Germany.

Two social media networks warned her posts for promoting false information, and they were quickly removed after the Associated Press alerted the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) to the nature of the remarks.

“We moved from ‘Flattening the curve in 14 days’ to ‘Going door-to-door to look at your paperwork’… Last week, Rosie Gallegos-Main commented on her Facebook and Instagram accounts, “I did N-A-Z-I that one coming.”

Gallegos-Main apologized for her “poor judgment and my choice to publish this message” in a letter to the USA Wrestling Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee on Wednesday.

The doctor, who is competing in her third Olympics with Team USA, went on to say that her remark was meant to highlight “authority coercion” rather than criticize the struggle Jews went through during the Nazi dictatorship.

She wrote, “I now realize that things are interrelated and cannot be separated.” “I will never use this word in any context where it does not have a sufficient grounding, such as in a history lesson or in educating people about the past.

“I am really upset by this and regret my bad judgment and decision to share this message. I’m also sorry if this has been a distraction for the delegation, which should be focused on providing the greatest possible support to our athletes.”

Gallegos-Main has been working with Team USA’s wrestling team since 2009 and will be permitted to finish her stay at the team’s pre-Olympic camp in Japan, despite the fact that she is not a member of the approved US delegation in Tokyo.

Condemnation of Social Media Posts

The USOPC criticized both social media remarks in a robust statement released on Wednesday.

The USOPC stated, “Any behavior that purposefully offends or harms others is not condoned or tolerated by the USOPC.”

“We made it plain to this volunteer that the post she posted was utterly contradictory with our beliefs as soon as we got aware of it.”

Gallegos-Main will also receive diversity, equality, and inclusion (DE&I) training, according to the USOPC.

