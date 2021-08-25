After Colombia’s World Cup disappointment, James Rodriguez has been encouraged to address Everton’s future.

The president of the Colombian Football Federation has urged James Rodriguez to determine his Everton future.

Rodriguez scored 11 goals and added 11 assists in 23 league appearances after joining from Real Madrid in the summer.

Rodriguez has already been advised by the Blues that he can depart this summer, according to The Washington Newsday earlier this month.

That’s because the former Real Madrid midfielder isn’t in Rafa Benitez’s plans for this season, and he’s free to leave if the appropriate offer comes up.

Rodriguez is yet to make an appearance for the Blues this season, having been forced to sit out his team’s first two Premier League games due to his need to self-isolate.

When asked if the forward will return to the Blues’ squad for Tuesday’s Carabao Cup triumph over Huddersfield Town, Benitez remained tight-lipped.

Rodriguez missed out on a call-up for Colombia’s World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia, Paraguay, and Chile next month due to his lack of playing time for Everton this season.

And now, Colombian Football Federation president Ramon Jesurun has explained why the 30-year-old was left out and asked him to address his Everton future.

“Nothing except pushing James to re-establish his playing rhythm. I’m not sure where he’ll be playing this season. Jesurun told Gol Caracol via Sport Witness, “We hope he repairs it.”

“He is a highly essential person, a fantastic footballer who is well-liked by the coaching staff. The decision on the call-up is made by the coaching staff.

“I’m hoping James can figure out what he wants to do with his life. There have never been any vetoes, and the Colombian Selection is open to all 50 million Colombians. The line of communication has always been open.”