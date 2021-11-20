After Coach’s Son Struck Family’s Car, Kansas City Chiefs Will Pay Young Girl’s Expenses.

According to the Associated Press, the Kansas City Chiefs will cover the costs of a young girl whose family’s car was damaged by head coach Andy Reid’s son.

Former assistant coach Britt Reid collided with her family’s automobile and another car on Interstate 435 near Arrowhead Stadium on February 4, according to NBC News. Ariel Young was taken to the hospital. According to charging documents, one of the vehicles was stalled owing to a dead battery, and the other belonged to a relative who arrived to assist.

According to CNBC, the crash occurred just days before the Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearance.

After suffering a traumatic brain injury, a parietal fracture, subdural hematomas, and brain contusions, Ariel was in critical condition for weeks. According to the Kansas City Star, she was in a coma for 11 days. According to the Associated Press, she was released on April 2 and was able to attend her first day of school in the fall.

Tom Porto, the Chiefs’ legal counsel and the family’s lawyer, said in a statement on Friday that the deal will provide Ariel with “world-class medical treatment and long-term financial security.” The agreement’s other specifics were not disclosed.

“Ariel’s recovery remains a long road ahead of her, but she has made significant progress and continues to improve every day,” according to the statement.

According to CNBC, “representatives of the Kansas City Chiefs, Ariel Young, and Ariel’s family have worked together, alongside medical specialists, over the last several months to devise a plan to take care of Ariel—both now and for the rest of her life.”

Britt Reid was accused with driving while intoxicated and will stand trial on April 18. His blood alcohol level was 0.113 two hours after the crash, according to prosecutors. 0.08 is the legal limit.

Reid has entered a not guilty plea. After a device that monitors a driver’s blood alcohol level was fitted on his vehicle, he was allowed to drive.

Following the crash, the Chiefs placed him on administrative leave and let his contract expire, effectively ending his tenure with the organization.