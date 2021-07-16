After claims of ‘restrictions,’ Rafa Benitez sends a ‘ambitious’ Everton transfer message.

Everton manager Rafael Benitez has stated that the club would remain “ambitious” in the transfer market this summer, but he has also stated that the club is aware of Financial Fair Play restrictions.

Following Carlo Ancelotti’s stunning exit to Real Madrid in June, Benitez conducted his first official Everton press conference with the media on Wednesday.

This week, the former Liverpool and Real Madrid manager held training sessions with his available first-team group ahead of their pre-season tour to Florida, USA.

Benitez told reporters that he wants to strengthen the team he took over at Goodison Park, but that there is still room to ‘add players.’

“The reality is that when you move to any club, the manager has a crucial opinion,” the Spaniard stated.

“You have to work within the context of having a football director, a board, and financial constraints. You’ll need to put a lot of things together.

“However, I am pleased with the lads’ devotion. They are putting forth a lot of effort in their training. I believe we can make improvements. That, I believe, is the goal if we can add players that are excellent for us.

“If we improve the players we have, we will have strong communication with everyone who works here and will be able to manage the financial constraints that you have.

“However, there is a fine line between being ambitious and doing that.”

Everton will play Millonarios and one of Arsenal or Inter Milan as part of their Florida Cup campaign in the United States next week.

Benitez then sends his team to Old Trafford to face Manchester United a week before the start of the new season.