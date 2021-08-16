After City’s 1-0 loss to Liverpool, Pep Guardiola slams Jurgen Klopp, telling him to “go to court.”

Pep Guardiola, the head coach of Manchester City, responded to Jurgen Klopp’s criticism over a breach of Financial Fair Play rules on Sunday. Liverpool should “go to court” if they don’t like Guardiola’s club’s pricey transfer moves, according to Guardiola.

Klopp said in a recent interview that Guardiola’s spending is unrestricted, implying an unfair edge for the Man City boss. Guardiola responded by stating that Manchester City strictly adheres to the Financial Fair Play guidelines and is simply backed by strong ownership.

“Some owners want benefits, whereas our owners don’t want any. As a result, they do not invest in the team, whereas we do. There were only one or two clubs before. Chelsea now has [Roman] Abramovich, and our club now has Sheikh Mansour. They’d like to be investing in football. What exactly is the issue? We have Financial Fair Play rules, and if they don’t agree [with City’s expenditure], they can go to court and make a statement,” Guardiola said following City’s Premier League opener on Sunday, according to Goal.

Manchester City traveled to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League’s first match of the 2021-22 season. The reigning champions were defeated 1-0 by Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur.

“We purchased Jack Grealish because we sold [players]for £60 million ($83 million), so we spent £40 million in all. We strictly adhere to the guidelines. Our club’s owners, of course, do not want to lose money, but they do want to spend, so we can do it. Manchester United used to win a lot of titles because they spent more money than other clubs. Do you recall what I said? Man City couldn’t do that at the time because they didn’t have the owners they do now,” Guardiola explained.

Manchester City made news in the Premier League when they signed former Aston Villa captain Steven Gerrard for £100 million ($139 million).

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had previously accused Manchester City of not having any transfer window restrictions.

“We have the freedom to spend the money we make… When asked about his club’s ambitions for the duration of the 2021 summer market, Klopp was cited by The Telegraph as saying, “They definitely don’t have any limits.”

Even after paying a large transfer fee for Grealish, the Eithad side is still on the lookout for a big-money striker. In the meantime, Liverpool has acquired RB Leipzig.