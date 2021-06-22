After Christian Eriksen’s injury, Denmark’s roster has been boosted – Thomas Delaney

Following Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 encounter, Thomas Delaney has claimed that the team has been strengthened.

After collapsing on the ground during the first half of Inter Milan’s 1-0 Group B loss to Finland on Saturday evening, the 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Eriksen recovered consciousness before being rushed to the hospital, where doctors are still trying to figure out what caused his cardiac arrest, as his teammates prepare for Thursday’s match against Belgium at the same location, still reeling from the weekend’s events.

“I’ve experienced a lot with this squad for the past few days,” Delaney said during a press conference. Everyone got the opportunity to be open and honest about their feelings, which was beneficial.

“It’s good that we all know each other and can all be ourselves.”

“It’s a terrible circumstance, but it’s a beautiful place to be right now,” she says.

Simon Kjaer, the team’s captain, was quick to recognize Eriksen was in trouble and request medical assistance, and he and the rest of the players created a protective shield around the injured former Tottenham star as he was treated on the field.

Many people were obviously upset, and others prayed with team doctor Morten Boesen, who later reported he had “passed away.”

“Some things need to be done very, very quickly,” Delaney said, adding that Simon Kjaer arrived quickly and requested assistance.

“Unfortunately, I’ve already done this. To protect him, we decided to create this shield. Christian, the medical professionals, as well as Christian’s friends and family, were all protected.

“It wasn’t a pleasant circumstance to be in, but it was a means for us to assist Christian.”

As events unfolded in front of millions on television, the football world was astonished, and Eriksen thanked those who had offered messages of support in an Instagram post on Tuesday, saying he was “fine — under the circumstances.”