After Christian Eriksen’s breakdown, Peter Schmeichel claims that the Danish players did not want to continue playing.

After Christian Eriksen’s cardiac attack, former goalie Peter Schmeichel alleges that Denmark’s players did not want to resume their Euro 2020 match against Finland.

Schmeichel, the father of Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that the players did not have a choice.

When questioned if the players made the choice to restart the game after Eriksen was brought to the hospital, Schmeichel remarked, “Well, that’s an intriguing topic.”

“I actually saw an official UEFA remark yesterday indicating that they were following the players’ suggestion and that the players insisted on playing – I know that is not the case.

“Or it might be how you perceive reality. They had three options: play immediately, or wait until the last 50 minutes to play.

“The third alternative was to surrender the game, 3-0, by coming in yesterday at 12 noon and finishing the 50 minutes.

“So figure it out on your own. Is it the players’ desire to participate? Did they truly have a choice? They hadn’t, I don’t believe.

“As you can hear from the coach’s news conference from yesterday, he has major misgivings about putting the players back on the field.”

Eriksen, an Inter Milan and former Tottenham midfielder, fell during the first half of Denmark’s first encounter on Saturday and was treated on the field before being rushed to hospital.

Morten Boesen, the team doctor for Denmark, later stated Eriksen was stable following a heart attack and that “he was gone” before being resuscitated.

Eriksen’s agent Martin Schoots told Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport that the player was in a “good mood” and joking when he spoke to him on Sunday.

“We all want to know what happened to him, and he wants to know as well. The doctors are doing in-depth examinations, which will take time, according to Schoots.

“He was overjoyed because he realized how much love there is in the world. He has received messages from all across the world.

"Christian doesn't give up. He and his family want