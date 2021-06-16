After Christian Eriksen’s breakdown, his Denmark teammates are stronger as a unit.

Following Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 encounter, Thomas Delaney has claimed that the team has been strengthened.

After collapsing on the ground during the first half of Inter Milan’s 1-0 Group B loss to Finland on Saturday evening, the 29-year-old Inter Milan midfielder had to be resuscitated on the pitch at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

Eriksen recovered consciousness before being rushed to the hospital, where doctors are still trying to figure out what caused his cardiac arrest, as his teammates prepare for Thursday’s match against Belgium at the same location, still reeling from the weekend’s events.

“It’s difficult,” midfielder Delaney said at a press briefing. It’s a circumstance none of us could have predicted, and that’s how it felt on the field. It was strange.

“It was a great opportunity for all of us to get together and talk about it.” With the last few days, I’ve learned a lot in this group.

“Everyone had the opportunity to be open and honest about their feelings, which was beneficial.

“It’s good that we all know each other and can all be ourselves.” It’s a bad situation, but luckily it’s a pleasant place to be right now.”

Yussuf Poulsen, the striker, confessed that the players had gotten to know each other better as a result of their experiences together.

“This will make us stronger as a team,” Poulsen remarked. We were able to demonstrate a great deal of love and honesty, and everyone felt like they were a member of this large family.

“We all knew that we had this family. We have a strong team spirit and stand united, but going through something like that together strengthens you even more.

“It’s good that individuals are free to express their emotions and be completely honest about what happened and how they feel about it. It’s not everyone in your life with whom you can disclose such intimate details.