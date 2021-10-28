After Chelsea’s win in the League Cup, Tuchel praises the $93 million man, calling him a “big part” of the victory [Watch].

After Chelsea defeated Southampton on penalties to advance for the League Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday, Thomas Tuchel praised goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Kai Havertz, who has struggled for form, scored the game’s first goal at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, his second in three games for Chelsea. Che Adam, a Southampton attacker, equalized a few minutes later.

The score stayed 1-1 until the end of the game, when the winner was decided by a penalty shootout. Chelsea went on to win the Round of 16 contest as Reece James scored the game-winning penalty after Theo Walcott and Will Smallbone both missed the target for Southampton.

“He [Kepa] is a creator. He exudes self-assurance. He’s had this experience with us before, and he’s done it before. Just because you win a penalty shootout doesn’t ensure you’ll win another one. He deserves all of the credit. It’s a unique situation in football, and we were once again focused and composed. Kepa had a significant role in this “Following Chelsea’s victory over Southampton, Tuchel spoke on the club’s official website.

Chelsea’s head coach also said that the Round of 16 match against Southampton was likely to be “tough.”

“We expected it to be challenging. It was a good football match from both teams, a really tough contest, and we are thrilled to have won the penalty shoot-out. When you face Southampton, you know what to expect: great energy, intense pressing, and a brave and quick team. It’s a part of their personality. You must realize that things will get tough at times, and that obstacles will always be present. That is why I am pleased with the performance and outcome “Tuchel added.

Tuchel also discussed Chelsea’s last-minute adjustments before of their League Cup Round of 16 match on Tuesday. Due to various ailments, three players — Cesar Azpilicueta, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Andreas Christensen — were forced to sit out.

“We’re hoping Azpi will return for the weekend. He hurt his shoulder in training the other day when he fell. It hurts a lot, but he’s Azpi, and he’s tough. Ruben’s hip joint hurt when he finished training. Hopefully, we’ll be able to deal with it by Saturday. Andreas needed to recover from teeth surgery, and assuming there are no difficulties, he should be back in training on Thursday “Tuchel said the same thing in the same interview.

Chelsea will go to St. Louis next.