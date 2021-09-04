After Chelsea’s defeat, Naby Keita sends a message to Liverpool.

It was April 2021, and Jurgen Klopp’s face said it all as Liverpool spent the first half of their first-leg Champions quarter-final clash against Real Madrid chasing the shadows of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, and Casemiro.

And his cruel, but right, decision to take Naby Keita off shortly before the halftime break was remarkable.

Liverpool had played far below par in the first half, conceding two goals that could have been avoided.

In actuality, any midfielder representing Liverpool at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano training complex in Madrid might have been replaced instead of Keita, with Gini Wijnaldum and Fabinho not exactly shining.

That night in Madrid would be the Guinean’s final outings for Klopp’s side, bringing an end to another miserable season on Merseyside for the £52 million man, who only made 16 appearances.

With Keita’s current Anfield contract set to expire in the summer of 2023, it looks that he has been given one last shot to preserve his Merseyside career, which previously held so much potential. And that’s precisely what Keita has set out to do in the first few weeks of the new season.

With the first break of the Premier League season beginning, it’s safe to say he’s already begun to modify his mentality towards himself, with promising pre-season performances supplemented by two under-the-radar, but tidy, outings against Norwich and Burnley.

And now, in yet another attempt to impress Klopp, Keita has extended his club form into the international break, with his assist against Guinea-Bissau gaining much attention on social media.

With the game still goalless in the early stages of the World Cup qualifier, Keita picked up the ball deep inside his opponent’s half and continued to drive at their defense before threading a perfectly weighted pass to the onrushing Francois Kamano, who made no mistakes in finding the back of the net.

It happened only a few days after Liverpool failed to break down a low-block Chelsea team at. “The summary has come to an end.”