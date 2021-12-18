After Chelsea’s alteration, Jamie Carragher claims the title for Liverpool and Manchester City.

Manchester City, according to Jamie Carragher, are still favorites to win the Premier League title over his former club Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s team is currently in first place, barely a point ahead of Liverpool in second following match day 17.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are already three points behind Liverpool after a 1-1 draw with Everton on Thursday night.

Given how quickly things change at the top, Carragher feels there’s no cause for Thomas Tuchel to be concerned just yet, but City remain his favorite.

“Looking at City right now is incredible. They’re still my top picks for the title, in my opinion “‘I told Sky Sports,’ he said.

“They have virtually little in common with Liverpool, but when you see them play like that [7-0 vs Leeds], they’re incredible.

“I don’t think we’re quite there yet; I believe Chelsea had a four-point advantage over Liverpool and Manchester City only a few weeks ago.

“It demonstrates how rapidly things can change, but I think you’ll have a problem catching City, Chelsea, or Liverpool back up if they get to six or seven points.”

Carragher has previously referred Manchester City as “the team to beat” this season as they attempt to defend their crown.

After losing to Liverpool in the previous season, Manchester United finished the previous season 12 points clear at the top of the table, winning their third Premier League title in four years.