After Chelsea’s 3-2 loss, Thomas Tuchel admits his ‘fault’ with Romelu Lukaku.

After Chelsea’s 3-2 loss to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday, Thomas Tuchel recognized his “mistake” concerning attacker Romelu Lukaku.

Lukaku, who had been out since the end of October with an ankle injury suffered in Malmo, made his comeback last month as Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United.

Tuchel substituted Lukaku for Kai Havertz at halftime in the league match against West Ham, a decision Tuchel believes was not totally correct.

Lukaku has yet to reach full health and is not yet ready to play for long periods of time in the league after missing as much as six games owing to an ankle injury.

“It’s entirely my fault. We opted to bring him on for his height because we lost Kai, even though I don’t think he’s physically ready for 45 minutes. Kai played a key role in defending set-pieces, which West Ham poses a significant threat, thus this is my fault. It is my duty because I made the decision “After Chelsea’s 2-1 defeat at London Stadium, Tuchel was reported by Chelsea’s official website as saying in a post-match interview.

Chelsea were knocked off the top of the standings and are now in third position with 33 points, two points behind champions Manchester City and one point behind second-placed Liverpool FC.

Chelsea will travel to Russia on Wednesday to face FC Zenit in the UEFA Champions League.

Tuchel presently has injuries all over the pitch, with Ben Chilwell (ACL), Mateo Kovacic (hamstring), and N’Golo Kante (knee) all out. Havertz limped off the field during the most recent game against West Ham and is expected to miss the trip to Zenit.

Jorginho, who played the entire 90 minutes against West Ham, could be rested for the following European match. Tuchel has acknowledged that the Euro 2020 winner is suffering from pain, which explains why the Italian has been struggling in recent weeks. “You can tell Jorgi is playing with hip pain for many matchdays,” Tuchel stated.