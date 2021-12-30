After Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Brighton, Thomas Tuchel provides a ‘frustrating’ injury update.

Thomas Tuchel verified the news. Chelsea drew 1-1 with Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday, while Reece James suffered a hamstring injury.

James needed the assistance of two Chelsea medical staff members as he made his way off the ground and was replaced by Marcos Alonso just 27 minutes into the game at Stamford Bridge. To make matters worse for Tuchel, Andreas Christensen had already sustained an injury, but he battled on until halftime, when he was replaced by Trevoh Chalobah.

Injuries and COVID-19 have wreaked havoc on Chelsea’s camp over the previous two weeks. Chelsea were still without Thiago Silva, Timo Werner, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, as well as long-term absence Ben Chilwell, despite Romelu Lukaku making his first league start in ten weeks and N’Golo Kante and Kai Havertz featuring. Several more players are currently recovering from injuries.

“It’s quite aggravating. Of course, it’s sad because we gave it our all and had a lot of chances to win the game. It was a tense contest, and we’ll have to make two more changes due to injuries. As a result, they are absolutely weary in the changing room. But it’s the same thing every single matchday now,” Tuchel remarked in an Amazon Prime post-match interview, according to Teamtalk.

Lukaku gave Chelsea a 1-0 lead in the 28th minute, but Brighton’s Danny Welbeck equalized in injury time.

Chelsea is in second place in the Premier League for the 2021-22 season, with 42 points from 20 games, eight points behind table-topper Manchester City.

“We’ve had two injuries.” The point is that we have to play with players who would typically be out after 60 minutes. There is no prognosis (on James). Injury to the hamstrings. We can look for players who are willing to participate. We don’t have any wingbacks, everyone is hurt, and guys are returning from Covid situations, yet we’re still playing, playing, playing. In the same interview, Tuchel stated, “I will always defend my players, and first and foremost, we need to digest this.”

According to Chelsea’s official website, Tuchel has also revealed that Christensen has a back problem.

"We knew it was going to be a difficult encounter against a quality opponent. I've never seen a team play a good game against them. We were clearly going to have a hard time. We simply have far too many players for whom we have no idea what we can ask. They are the result of long-term injuries sustained by Covid. I don't think so.