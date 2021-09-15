After Chelsea’s 1-0 win, Thomas Tuchel praises the $135 million man, saying, “He’s Decisive For Us.”

Chelsea’s summer transfer Romelu Lukaku was hailed by Thomas Tuchel after the Belgian forward scored the only goal in the Blues’ 1-0 Champions League win over Zenit on Tuesday.

Lukaku, who returned to Stamford Bridge for a second time for a fee of $135 million, has already scored four goals in as many outings in all competitions. Lukaku had never played a Champions League match for Chelsea during his first spell with the London club, which lasted from 2011 to 2014.

Chelsea began their title defense with a resounding victory over Zenit on Tuesday, with Lukaku scoring a 69th-minute winner at Stamford Bridge.

“It was a great header [from Lukaku for the goal]from [Cesar] Azpilicueta, who sent a well-timed cross. We had bodies in the box because he was gutsy enough to step up. That’s why he’s here [Lukaku]. Tuchel was cited by BBC Sport as saying in a post-match interview with BT Sport in London, “He likes to score and he’s decisive for us.”

Lukaku appears to have carried the same momentum with him to Chelsea after leading Inter Milan to the Serie A title last season. The forward looks in excellent form, and his arrival in the squad has only made The Blues more dangerous after they won the Champions League in 2020-21.

“On certain types of pitch movements, Cesar and I agree. I had to perfect my timing, but it was a stunning ball from him. After Chelsea’s 1-0 triumph on Tuesday, Lukaku told BT Sport, “We anticipated it would be a tough game, but we handled it really well.”

Lukaku was asked if he wants to help Chelsea defend their European crown in the same interview. “I’m incredibly thrilled with the win,” the former Everton forward answered. Today’s performance was better than the previous weekend’s [a 3-0 victory against Aston Villa]. We must continue to develop. At a time, one game at a time. The first game [in the Champions League]is today. Now we have a challenging game against Tottenham at the weekend.”

On Sunday, Chelsea will travel to North London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. Tuchel’s team is presently second in the standings with three victories and a draw.