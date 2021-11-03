After Chelsea’s 1-0 win, the $46 million star winger believes his best is yet to come.

After scoring the game-winning goal in Chelsea’s 1-0 Champions League win against Malmo on Tuesday, winger Hakim Ziyech believes his best is yet to come for the Blues.

Just a few minutes into the second half, Ziyech scored from a low cross by Callum Hudson-Odoi to give Chelsea three precious points. They are still three points behind Group H leaders Juventus.

After being an unused substitute in Chelsea’s first match against Malmo, Moroccan winger Ziyech not only made Thomas Tuchel’s starting XI on Tuesday, but also scored the game’s only goal, which meant a lot to him given his recent struggles with injuries that kept him out for over 10 games last season.

“The pairing of Callum and Kai worked well. He provided me a good cross that I could easily carry “Ziyech told Chelsea’s official website that injury-related setbacks have prevented him from achieving his greatest form at Stamford Bridge, and that he now wants to reclaim his lost rhythm.

“I strive to contribute to the squad by scoring goals and assisting,” he added. “I had gone through some difficult times previously. I sustained the injuries and did not fully heal. I put in a lot of effort, even when things aren’t going as planned, but I’ve always believed in myself and what I can do on the field. That is why I continue to believe in myself and my ability to perform on the field. I had a strong start in preseason, then got hurt, and now I’m trying to regain my rhythm, which is something I’m working hard on.” Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax for $46 million ahead of the 2020-21 season. The 28-year-old scored six goals and added four assists in 39 competitive matches during his first season with Tuchel’s team, which also won the Champions League.

“I know what I’m capable of and where I’m at my best. As I previously stated, I had some difficulties regaining my rhythm due to injuries and other factors. I’ve never been able to regain my rhythm, but it’s something you have to fight hard for, and that’s exactly what I’m doing every day, trying to reclaim my rhythm “In the same interview, Ziyech elaborated.