After Chelsea scouting missions, Everton insiders held talks with Conor Gallagher.

When Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher was still a teenager coming through the academy at Stamford Bridge, Everton were urged to pursue a deal for him.

Between 2018 and 2020, Blues scouts watched the Chelsea midfielder at least ten times and highly advised that he be viewed by other club talent-spotters.

Gallagher was awarded Chelsea’s Academy Player of the Year in 2019, and Everton’s recruitment department was pleading with the club to investigate the potential of signing the highly-talented youngster.

However, a follow-up reconnaissance tour appears to have put Everton’s interest in Gallagher on hold.