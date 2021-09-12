After Carlo Ancelotti’s capitulation, Everton have a chance to exorcise a lingering memory.

The summer may be ended, and the sun will set on Merseyside before 7.30 p.m. this week, but Goodison Park will continue to shine brightly.

Everton will play Burnley in the Premier League on Monday night, and it will be the first time in 18 months that they will play in front of a crowded stadium “under the lights.”

While others may rue the fact that the nights are drawing in, it creates a distinct sense of anticipation among Blues fans.

The Grand Old Lady’s nocturnal games have a certain flavor to them. There is a distinct ambiance, a feel, and a sense of expectation.

Add in the fact that Everton’s manager, Rafa Benitez, has played a front-foot, offensive style in the first few weeks of the season, and Monday’s match has all the makings of a great match.

The fans will shout the team on even harder now that the sky is dark and the temperature is dropping, and the players will assault with even more enthusiasm.

There is no scientific proof, but the floodlights at Goodison Park appear to give the players and fans a little more vitality, and the yells and songs seem to be amplified and hang in the air longer.

After the global pandemic required matches to be played behind closed doors, the first game of the season versus Southampton was played with more significance as supporters returned for a sell out tie.

Many people will have felt emotional on August 14 after returning “home.” A few extra minutes were spent looking at each stand, the pitch, and appreciating the ringing roar of Z Cars.

Everton’s first and second home matches of the season have been separated by more than four weeks, so Monday’s 8pm match against the Clarets will be equally emotional.

The fact that it will be played at night will serve as a stark reminder to supporters of just how magnificent Goodison Park is.

There is nothing like it when the side is searching for a late winner and bodies are roaming and sprinting forward at goal, and the audience and players feed off each other.

This week’s encounter also gives the Toffees a chance to put a lingering memory from the past behind them.

Everton’s last game under the lights with fans in the stands was against Newcastle at Goodison Park. “The summary has come to an end.”