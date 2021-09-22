After Caoimhin Kelleher’s penalty save, Liverpool fans remark, “I always knew.”

Caoimhin Kelleher’s brilliance with the ball against Norwich on Wednesday night earned him praise from Liverpool fans.

At Carrow Road, the Reds’ backup goalkeeper was making his first start in seven months, but he seemed at ease in his return between the posts.

Kelleher’s command of his area was put to the test on several occasions by Daniel Farke’s Norwich team, and Liverpool supporters were won over by his command of his area, despite being forced to play as a sweeper keeper at times.

When given the chance to impress Jurgen Klopp, the 22-year-old made a spectacular stop from Christos Tzolis’ first-half penalty, which he appeared to make with his left foot in a rabona-style save.

Following Kaide Gordon’s first-team debut, Liverpool must pay out £100,000 in compensation.

The accolades he received for coming out of his box came as a result of Kelleher’s rapid response to a possible Norwich counter-attack by heading the ball clear in the first half.

With Alisson Becker preventing him from getting more first-team minutes, the Irish international will turn to domestic cup events for more senior minutes.

The academy product should keep his position in the competition when the next round takes place in October, thanks to Liverpool’s success into the last 16 of the Carabao Cup.