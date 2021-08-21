After Burnley’s triumph, Jordan Henderson issues a warning to Liverpool’s Premier League rivals: ‘I’m telling you now.’

Now that fans are back in stadiums, Jordan Henderson insists that Liverpool home matches are a “new ball game.”

In their first Premier League encounter at Anfield this season, the Reds defeated Burnley 2-0, thanks to goals from Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane.

Between January and March of this year, Jurgen Klopp’s team lost six consecutive home games in front of an empty stadium.

Liverpool won the three points with Anfield filled for the first time in 18 months, and Henderson feels the return of fans will be a significant help.

When asked if the Reds needed to make opponents fear coming to Anfield in order to fight for the championship and win it back from champions Man City, the midfielder said, “Of course.” I’m telling you right now that the folks of Anfield will never like to play.

“It’s a very different game when there’s no audience; football was completely different last season when there was no crowd – not just at Anfield, but in general. It’s a whole new ballgame now that we’ve reclaimed our fans.

“And ideally, we’ll be able to keep our fortress, if you will, and teams won’t want to come here. Every time they do, we have to make it difficult for them.”

The 31-year-old also believes that the fans’ presence motivates the team and helps them focus.

“Definitely, the emotional component of it keeps you going at times,” he remarked.

“Burnley are a good team that make things difficult for you – we knew that going into the game, and they certainly did that with set-pieces and long balls in behind.

“But I think we handled it well overall, and if we’re being honest, we could have scored more goals.”

Jota put the Reds ahead after 18 minutes, and the skipper has been thrilled with the Portuguese since his return from a knee injury in March.

Henderson said of his teammate, “He’s got the magic touch.”

Henderson said of his teammate, "He's got the magic touch."

"He's a vibrant guy around the box who knows how to make the appropriate runs. And he usually scores when he gets in front of goal. Since his return, he has been outstanding."