After Brentford’s draw, Jamie Redknapp delivers a message to Liverpool: ‘This is why we need VAR.’

With a 3-3 draw at Brentford on Saturday, Liverpool dropped points for the second time this season.

The Reds fell behind after 27 minutes when Ethan Pinnock tapped home, but Diogo Jota equalized just a few minutes later.

Early in the second half, Liverpool seized the lead, but Mohamed Salah’s strike was first called out for offside.

Fabinho picked up the Egyptian’s run, and his first-time strike was deflected into the bottom corner by goalkeeper David Raya.

Salah became the fastest player in Liverpool history to reach 100 Premier League goals in 151 games after a quick VAR check.

Despite the negative press surrounding VAR technology, analyst Jamie Redknapp believes it was right on this time.

He told Sky Sports, “This is why we need VAR.” “I have to praise Fabinho on the pass because most midfielders would look at Trent Alexander-Arnold, their right-back, and make a basic pass out to him.

“Instead, he delivers a great floated pass in behind Ricoh, where there isn’t much he can do but the ball is so brilliant, it’s a lovely finish by a man on fire in Mo Salah.”

Salah’s goal puts him level on five goals with West Ham’s Michail Antonio and Leicester City’s Jamie Vardy in the Premier League goalscoring charts.

Just over 10 minutes later, Vitaly Janelt made it 2-2 before Curtis Jones put Liverpool back in front with a thunderous shot past Raya.

Salah had a one-on-one with Raya at 3-2 and might have scored his 101st league goal for the club, but his attempted chip landed on the roof of the net.

Brentford equalized by Yoane Wissa shortly after, and the points were split.