After Brentford’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool, Sergi Canos makes a desperate plea to the fans.

Sergi Canos of Brentford has appealed to supporters to return his’very personal’ shinpads, which were inadvertently given away to a fan.

The Bees winger was one of the standout performers for his newly promoted side in an exciting 3-3 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday night.

Canos swung in the cross, which Ivan Toney flicked on for Ethan Pinnock’s 27th-minute goal.

After a successful VAR check after he was first penalized for being offside, Mo Salah scored his 100th Premier League goal in a Reds shirt.

Brentford rallied back, and Janelt rose up at the far post to drive the loose ball home after Pontus Jansson dove in to slam Ajer’s cross onto the bar.

Curtis Jones put Liverpool back in ahead in the 67th minute, but Wissa, a substitute for the Bees, arrived at the far post and executed a clinical finish to restore parity.

However, Spanish winger Sergi Canos, who spent three years as a youth at Liverpool, misplaced his shinpads, which he claims contain “extremely personal family images.”

In a tweet, the Brentford midfielder asked followers to assist him in locating the shinpads, offering to exchange them for ‘boots or jerseys instead’.

“Guys, I left my shin pads on the touchline and some security man gave them to you,” Canos wrote.

“My family photos are very special to them. Is there anyone who can assist me in locating them?

“Instead, I’ll offer you boots or shirts.”

However, one fan may know what has happened to them.

“Don’t know if this helps, but I believe they were given to someone in E115 down the front,” they responded on Twitter. Is it possible to track that way?”