After Brazil’s Olympic victory, Richarlison made a hair-raising remark to FIFA President Sepp Blatter.

Richarlison couldn’t contain his joy as Brazil retained Olympic gold against Spain, but the Everton striker had a message for FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Malcom scored the game-winning goal in extra time to give Brazil a 2-1 victory in the Olympic Final.

Despite hitting the crossbar with a penalty in the first half, it was Richarlison who sealed Brazil’s triumph.

After finishing the competition as the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, the Toffees striker had a question for FIFA President Gianni Infantino concerning the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.

“It’s in Qatar next year, eh, baldie?”

Despite being asked in his home language, Infantino speaks seven languages, according to the FIFA website, therefore the joke would have been understood by the President.

The awarding of the World Cup to Qatar has sparked debate for a number of reasons.

However, due to the high temperatures in Qatar, the event will be held between November and December 2022, causing significant disruption to the football schedule for the 2022/23 season.

Richarlison’s Olympic gold came at the end of a lengthy summer on international service, since he was also a member of the Brazil team that reached the Copa America final last month.

On the stroke of half-time, Matheus Cunha gave Brazil the lead, compensating for Richarlison’s earlier miss from 12 yards, before Mikkel Oyarzabal equalized for La Roja in the second half.

Malcom, a former Barcelona winger, scored the game-winning goal in the first half of extra time as the South American team won their second Olympic gold.

Everton manager Rafa Benitez will be eager to get Richarlison back to Finch Farm as soon as possible, but he will need to recover before returning to Premier League action.

Richarlison had been a member of the Seleço since June for World Cup Qualifiers, before to the Copa America, and this was his FIFTIETH game of the summer.

Even so, the Everton player has preserved his sense of humour, as Infantino discovered to his cost.