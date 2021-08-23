After bottles were thrown and ‘players were attacked,’ the game between Nice and Marseille was called off.

The match between Nice and Marseille in the French Ligue 1 was called off on Sunday after home fans entered the pitch and fiercely challenged opposing player Dimitri Payet, who had tossed a bottle back into the crowd, before an ugly altercation erupted involving players and spectators.

Marseille eventually refused to begin the game, alleging that the safety of their players could not be guaranteed.

The ruckus at the Allianz Riviera Stadium erupted in the 75th minute when Marseille forward Payet, who had been pelted with plastic bottles every time he took a corner, retaliated against the Nice supporters.

After that, a swarm of enraged home fans rushed onto the pitch, menacing Payet.

Marseille’s Alvaro Gonzalez and Matteo Guendouzi raced to the far end of the pitch to confront the crowd.

Dante, the nice skipper, attempted to calm enraged fans.

Before a confrontation broke out between players from both clubs, supporters, and staff, a security cordon of yellow vested stewards attempted to stop the pitch invasion.

Jorge Sampaoli, the coach of Marseille, was restrained by his staff and players.

Both sides were then brought to the safety of the dressing room by the referee.

Nice, who were leading thanks to a Kasper Dolberg goal when the game was called off, stated they intended to resume eighty minutes later.

Marseille, on the other hand, wanted the game to be called off for good.

“The authorities have decided to resume the match, but Marseille does not want to,” Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere told Prime Video.

The referee, Benoit Bastien, was also opposed to a restart, according to a source.

The match was eventually called off after the Marseille squad refused to continue.

“Our players were attacked,” stated Pablo Longoria, president of Marseille.

“The league requested that the game be restarted. We chose not to continue because the safety of our players, who were targeted during the pitch invasion, could not be guaranteed.”

“The referee was with us, and he verified to Jorge Sampaoli and myself that our safety was not assured, thus the game was called off.”

Marseille’s 3-2 win over Montpellier two weeks ago was similarly hampered by fans throwing bottles on the pitch.

Marseille replacement Valentin Rongier was knocked on the head in the 89th minute of the match at Montpellier’s Stade Mosson.

Lyon coach Peter Bosz said his squad committed mistakes like a “under-12s” club earlier Sunday after letting a two-goal lead slip away to draw 3-3 at home to French Ligue 1 newcomers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.