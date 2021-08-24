After blowing up his Everton contract, Thierry Small explains why he moved to Southampton.

Following his departure from Goodison Park, Thierry Small, Everton’s youngest-ever first-team player, has joined Premier League rivals Southampton.

Small has ripped up his Everton scholarship and will look to join for another club, according to The Washington Newsday’s Everton writer Phil Kirkbride, and the 17-year-old has now penned a three-year professional deal with the Saints after rejecting the Blues’ offer.

Everton will be compensated for the left-departure, back’s with the amount to be determined by a tribunal.

“It’s a fantastic feeling,” the Solihull-born player said of joining Southampton. It’s a major deal for my family and me to join such a family-oriented club. It’s an honor to be here, and I’m looking forward to getting started.

“It’s a true privilege to play here and under Ralph, and I’m grateful to be here.

“Everyone was really warm and nice to me when I arrived to tour the club.

“When I came to visit, it was such a vast place and a great city, and I believed this would be the greatest spot for me to grow as a player and reach new levels in my game.”

Small is one of England’s most highly-rated young prospects, having reportedly garnered the attention of several of Europe’s best clubs, so his move to St Mary’s will be regarded as a triumph.

His decision may have been influenced by what he perceives to be a potentially faster path to first team football – both Lucas Digne and Niels Nkounkou were ahead of him in the pecking order at Southampton – and Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said: “I am very pleased we have been able to bring in another talented young player, especially when there were a number of clubs who were interested again.

“I believe our concept of developing young players and providing them with opportunities has played a key role in this, and we look forward to working with Thierry and assisting him in realizing his full potential.

