After Billy Monger tested positive for doping, F1 host Steve Jones will miss the Styrian Grand Prix.

After Billy Monger contracted Covid-19, Channel 4’s Formula One presenter Steve Jones will be absent from the Styrian Grand Prix.

After analyst Monger’s positive test upon arrival, Jones, who headlines the broadcaster’s highlights package, has been isolated in Austria. The channel’s coverage will be led by David Coulthard and Mark Webber.

While only Monger has been infected, a number of Channel 4 employees have been placed in isolation as a precaution.

On those grounds, lead commentator Alex Jacques has been ruled out, and Ben Edwards has been pulled in to call the race from London.

Monger, who will have to isolate in Austria for ten days before returning to England, tweeted: “Unfortunately, I’ve tested positive for Covid since arriving out here.”

“I’m sorry I won’t be joining the C4 team for this weekend’s W Series and F1 coverage. I’m now recovering and trying to get back into fighting shape soon.”

“We can confirm a member of our F1 crew has tested positive for Covid,” a Channel 4 spokesperson stated.

“As soon as we learned this team member was sick, we took immediate steps to segregate him and everyone who may have come into touch with him, and we are taking all required procedures to protect everyone’s safety and well-being.”