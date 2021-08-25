After Biden confirmed the airlift deadline, Afghans are racing to flee the Taliban.

After President Joe Biden stated that US-led evacuations will end next week, Afghans faced an increasingly desperate race to flee life under the Taliban.

Despite the fact that over 70,000 people have been evacuated, large masses remain outside Kabul airport, seeking to flee the prospect of retaliation and persecution in Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

Despite concerns from European allies that not all vulnerable Afghans would be able to leave by August 31, Biden stated Tuesday that the US would keep to its August 31 deadline to entirely withdraw its troops.

“The sooner we get this done, the better… Each day of operations exposes our troops to greater risk,” Biden remarked on Tuesday.

“Right now, we’re on track to finish by August 31.”

Many Afghans fear a recurrence of the Taliban’s horrific five-year rule, as well as severe retaliation for cooperating with foreign forces, Western missions, and the former US-backed government.

Thousands of such Afghans have been flown out every day on massive military transports by Washington and its allies, but the work has gotten increasingly difficult and urgent.

The airport in Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, is in disarray as US-led troops strive to keep a secure perimeter for evacuation aircraft while being mobbed by anxious Afghans.

Some people have foreign passports, visas, or travel authorization, but the majority do not. At least eight individuals have perished as a result of the mayhem.

“Does anyone… ANYONE… have a contact inside the airport?” asked one American in a WhatsApp group created to provide information on how to get to the airport.

“My guy worked with us from 2010 to 2015 and now needs to go out with his family of five. This is a disaster.”

The Taliban has also been accused of obstructing or restricting entrance to the airport for many people trying to get there, though they refuted the claim late Tuesday.

Biden stated that the Taliban were assisting, but that there was also a “acute and growing risk” of an attack by the Islamic State’s regional affiliate.

According to US media reports, CIA Director William Burns travelled to Kabul for a covert meeting with top Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar, the highest-level encounter between the US government and Afghanistan’s new authorities to far.

According to the New York Times, the intelligence head was in town to discuss “evacuation operations and terrorist threats,” not an extension to the withdrawal date.

Despite the distressing images at Kabul airport, the Taliban have said they will not extend the deadline until next Tuesday.