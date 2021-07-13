After being struck by lightning, a golf ball became black.

When it comes to sporting skill, the phrase “fast as lightning” is often used, but for one man, this was truly the case when training at a golf driving range.

During a storm, Tomas Gomez, 18, blasted a ball at 88 mph at Topgolf in Charlotte, Texas, and struck a lightning bolt.

The stunning video was shared on TikTok and received 1.1 million views.

However, for those wondering if the ball survived the hit, a new footage of what the ball looks like now has been provided.

A man can be seen picking up the ball and saying, “That’s a black golf ball!” in a video posted on the official Topgolf TikTok account.

“That is d**m certainly a first, I have never seen that,” another individual responds.

"yikeslee313 found the ball via #golftiktok #viral #lightning #parttwo #explainit," the video captioned on June 30.

The video of the finding has received over 11,200 likes and has been seen 133,400 times.

Many people flocked to the comments section to express their feelings on the unusual find.

Adam Theirry, a TikTok user, joked, “That’s not my ball.” “That’s an infinity stone,” says the narrator.

“Listen, if that ball ain’t put in a glass case and safeguarded at the front of y’building, all’s we’re going to have to have a talk…” texted another guy, Zach.

“I wouldn’t lie, I’d keep it,” Alex added.

“I hope you played the lottery after that,” Richard Troxell said.

During the filming of this video, only one golf ball was damaged. The rest of the people were successfully evacuated. @tgom2 #fyp #golftok2 via @arletteibarra

“They found my ball,” Gomez wrote from his tgom 2 account, accompanying a laughing-face emoji.

Topgolf’s response was, “Gotchu.”

Some others, including James Houston Jr., questioned the ball’s validity, writing, “I didn’t believe that this is the same golf ball have you ever seen what lightning can do to a tree and other items there is no way.”

"Looks like someone hit the ball with," Samohtecirp concurred, typing.