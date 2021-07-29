After being robbed at gunpoint with his family, an NFL player admits to having PTSD.

Since he and his family were robbed at gunpoint in February, Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith claimed on Thursday that he has been suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Going into the store and being around someone wearing a mask or hood makes my heart thump to this day,” Smith said after the team’s practice on Thursday. “It was a terrible situation,” says the narrator.

On the night of February 9, Smith was exiting his car at a supermarket to obtain juice after checking into a hotel near the Los Angeles International Airport when he was surrounded by three masked men with pistols. Smith said his girlfriend, who was in the car with him, was pregnant and had a gun pointed at her tummy. During the robbery, his three small children were also in the car.

During the press conference, the NFL player said, “Cowards running up on you with three guns.” “You have no idea if you’re going to die in that moment.”

Before he was robbed, Smith discovered he had been followed to two fast-food places and then back to the motel.

“The strange thing is, I kind of saw it coming,” Smith explained. “You know how you get this weird feeling when something horrible happens? I got an uneasy feeling about it. I didn’t pay attention to it. When I got out of the automobile, I saw armed men approaching me. They encircled me. ‘I want to live, I want to get out of here,’ was all you could think about. It didn’t matter what kind of jewelry she wore at the time. It doesn’t matter.”

Days later, Smith publicized the event on his personal Facebook page, and the Ravens issued a statement saying they were aware of what had transpired and had been in contact with him. Smith had never spoken publicly about the incident before Thursday, and no police report from the night had been issued.

Smith also said during his Thursday press conference about the crime that he doesn't expect the robbers to be apprehended, though he hinted that they might.