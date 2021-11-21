After being questioned about his substitute, Liverpool manager backs youngster who is “outstanding in training.”

As his side pursued a goal in a 1-1 draw with Bristol City, Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray was forced to explain his decision to bring Leighton Clarkson off the bench.

Bristol City’s Callum O’Dowda scored the opening goal, and with two replacements already made, Mowbray resorted to Clarkson, a 20-year-old midfielder, with 23 minutes remaining as Blackburn attempted to equalize.

After forward Tyrhys Dolan was left on the bench the whole game, numerous fans questioned their manager’s decision.

But 15 minutes from time, Chilean international Ben Brereton-Diaz equalized, and Clarkson almost set up Joe Rothwell for the winner with a beautiful pass.

And Mowbray added that the Liverpool youngster’s strong performances in training, as well as his passing range, persuaded him that he was the appropriate player to put on as Rovers attempted to reclaim control of the game.

“We wanted to impose ourselves,” he explained. “That’s why I put Clarkson in, who is incredible in training when you watch how he distributes the ball short and long.”

“In the second half, we just needed greater control, and we had it.” Let’s see how the team develops as we go forward.” Since joining Blackburn on a season-long loan in August, Clarkson has made seven appearances for the club.

The Clitheroe-born midfielder earned his Reds debut in a 1-0 FA Cup win over Shrewsbury Town in February 2020 before making his Champions League debut last season.

After seeing Liverpool’s employment of Harvey Elliott, who made 42 appearances and scored seven goals for the Championship side last season, he moved to Blackburn.