After being pranked by a famous Filipino actress, Pacquiao claims he will lose to Ugas.

Manny Pacquiao found time to have some fun in the gym despite the fact that his impending battle is only a few days away.

Pacquiao was visited by well-known Filipino actress KC Concepcion before formally concluding his training camp, according to Philippine sports news portal Spin.

Concepcion, who appeared at the Wild Card gym with a group of friends, was a “surprise visitor” who drew a large throng inside.

The highlight of the visit, though, was Concepcion’s brief conversation with Pacquiao, during which she playfully offered to train the Filipino champion in his upcoming world title bout against Yordenis Ugas.

“Didn’t you know I’ll be your coach [for the Ugas fight]?” Pacquiao was questioned by Concepcion. “I’m going to be your coach. Aren’t you pleased with it?”

Pacquiao wittily replied, “We’ll absolutely lose,” realizing the actress was playing a joke on him.

“I don’t think so, winner always!” Concepcion promptly countered.

On a more serious note, Pacquiao’s true coach, Freddie Roach, isn’t laughing at Ugas and has revealed what he believes is the Cuban boxer’s biggest threat.

Pacquiao should be aware of Ugas’ “huge overhand right,” according to Roach.

Roach recently told reporters of Ugas, “He always goes for the home run.” “He has a huge right overhand right and is a big puncher.”

He went on to say, “He’s a Cuban boxer with a terrific background.” “And a lot of people believed he beat Shawn Porter, which surprised me a little.”

Errol Spence Jr. had to withdraw from the fight due to an eye ailment, thus Ugas is stepping in as a late substitute.

Ugas asserted, though, that he has always been “truly prepared” to face anyone.

“At this stage, it’s all about making adjustments,” Ugas said at a PBC online media conference. “ This is something I’ve done a lot of before bouts. It’s happened a few times already, so I’m always ready to react to anything comes my way. ”

Pacquiao, on the other hand, has stated that this may be his “last fight.” But, in the meanwhile, the world’s only eight-division champion is hoping to reclaim what he believes is his this weekend.

Pacquiao added, “Ugas stepped up and is bringing his WBA championship into the fight, which I’m delighted to fight for.” “I am willing to face right-handed or southpaw opponents. Switching the styles I’ll be dealing with isn’t a problem for me.”

“Ugas is a champion,” says the narrator. Brief News from Washington Newsday.