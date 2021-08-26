After being loaned out to Fiorentina, Arsenal midfielder hopes for a comeback.

Following the coronavirus-induced sabbatical, Lucas Torreira found himself at the bottom of Arsenal’s pecking order.

The 25-year-old has struggled to reclaim his previous form, but a loan stay at Fiorentina might change everything.

According to Sky Sports, the Gunners have loaned Torreira out for a season. On Tuesday, August 24, he was scheduled for a medical exam.

The loan agreement for the Uruguayan midfielder contains a buyout clause. If the Purples are impressed with his performance, they will have to pay £12.8 million ($17.61 million) to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Torreira joined Arsenal in 2018 but was dropped by Gunners manager Mikel Arteta. He chose to return to Italy before the loan agreement with Fiorentina was finalized.

Apart from the Violets, Eintracht Frankfurt was said to be interested in signing the player. Earlier in the transfer window, they made a pitch, but nothing came of it.

Torreira, who will wear the No. 18 jersey, is hoping to assist Fiorentina improve on their 13th-place finish in the Italian top flight last season.

Their 2021-22 campaign did not get started to a good start, as they were defeated 3-1 by Roma.

Torreira made 89 appearances for Arsenal, scoring four goals. His deal with the Gunners is set to expire in 2023.

The midfielder’s loan to Fiorentino would be his second since arriving at the Emirates Stadium. Last season, he played for Atletico Madrid and helped the squad win La Liga.

Torreira played in 26 games with the Colchoneros while on loan.

Despite that performance, Arteta was unable to persuade him to bring Torreira into the fold.

Given his avowed desire to leave Europe, the move came as a bit of a surprise.

He has publicly announced his desire to join Boca Juniors. In addition, his father appealed with Arsenal to let him return to South America.

The issue is that his pay may be too high for the team to afford. In 2023, the situation may be different, but only if Fiorentina does not use its right to pick up the Uruguay national’s buy option.

After Matteo Guendouzi, William Saliba, and goalie Dejan Iliev, Torreira is the fourth player to leave the Emirates Stadium.