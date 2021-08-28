After being evacuated, Afghan paralympians will compete in Tokyo.

The International Paralympic Committee said Saturday that Afghanistan’s two paralympic athletes had arrived in Tokyo and will compete in the Games.

The IPC said Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli were transported from the Taliban-controlled territory to France last weekend in a “huge worldwide operation.”

In a statement, the committee’s chief Andrew Parsons stated, “Zakia and Hossain have continued to express their utmost desire to join and compete at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.”

He said, “They are here in Tokyo to realize their aspirations, conveying a powerful message of optimism to countless others around the world.”

According to the IPC, the two arrived at Tokyo’s Paralympic Village on Saturday evening after spending a week in Paris at a French sports ministry training center.

On September 2, Khudadadi will compete in the women’s taekwondo K44 -49kg category, while Rasouli will compete in the men’s 400m T47 athletics event.

The unexpected statement came after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban earlier this month, trapping tens of thousands of people who were unable to flee the nation.

The Afghan flag was carried by a volunteer in a symbolic manner at Tuesday’s opening ceremony.

On Wednesday, the IPC said that Khudadadi and Rasouli had safely left Afghanistan but would not be competing in the Games since their safety was a priority.

“We always understood there was a remote potential both athletes might compete at Tokyo 2020, which is why the Afghan flag was flown at the Opening Ceremony on Tuesday,” Parsons said on Saturday.

“The health and well-being of both athletes has always been and will always be our top priority,” he stressed.

The news that the two would not be able to travel to Tokyo as planned “broke the hearts of everyone connected in the Paralympic Movement and devastated both competitors,” according to Parsons.

“That declaration sparked a massive international operation that resulted in their safe departure from Afghanistan, recovery by France, and now safe arrival in Tokyo.”

After a year of delay because to the epidemic, the Tokyo Paralympics are taking place under tight virus guidelines and primarily behind closed doors.

In Afghanistan, the Taliban have promised a gentler reign than they had during their first term in power, which lasted from 1996 to 2001.

However, many Afghans fear that their harsh interpretation of Islamic law would be repeated.