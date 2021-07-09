After being caught on camera skipping work at Euro 2020, an England soccer fan was fired.

After being caught live on TV watching the Euro 2020 semifinal, an England supporter called in sick and was fired, she stated she would “do it all over again.”

On Wednesday, some 66,000 spectators packed Wembley Stadium in London, hoping to see England beat Denmark and reach the final of a major event for the first time since the 1966 World Cup, when it overcame West Germany to win.

Nina Farooqi, a 37-year-old digital content developer, was one of them, having been invited to the game by a lucky buddy who had gotten tickets in a last-minute poll.

Farooqi resorted to the oldest trick in the book and told her manager she was sick, knowing she wouldn’t be granted a day off because her business was short-staffed. Her attempts to remain unseen, however, were thwarted when she discovered that the tickets were located directly behind one of the goals.

When TV cameras zoomed into the crowd to show Farooqi draped in a St. George’s flag celebrating her team’s equalizer with other joyful England fans, all remaining possibility of concealing her presence at Wembley vanished as quickly as Denmark’s first-half lead.

The semifinal was seen by a peak audience of 26.3 million on ITV, which increased to 27.6 million when the broadcaster’s streaming services were factored in, making it the greatest peak football audience ever for a single station in the United Kingdom.

She got a call to say she’d been seen.

Farooqi’s cover was blown on the spot, and she received a phone call the next morning informing her that she’d been discovered and dismissed. Despite the fact that she had taken an early morning train from London to her workplace in Bradford, in the north of England.

Farooqi, on the other hand, claims to have nearly no regrets.

She told The Telegraph, “They said they saw I was at the game, and I was honest about why I did it.”

“However, I had no sympathy at all, and they told me that was the end of it.” That is their decision and the result of what I did.

“There is some remorse; no one wants to be dismissed, but I would have rather not to have missed out. I’d do it all over again if I could.”

Against Sunday at 8 p.m., England takes on Italy at Wembley Stadium.